Missing vessel “Seahorse” found sunk two miles off Brewster

BREWSTER – From Brewster Police: On Wednesday, June 11th at approximately 1:47 PM, Brewster Fire & Rescue received a call that a boater located a sunken vessel approximately two miles due north of the Brewster shoreline. While local resources were enroute, communication was made with Massachusetts Environmental Police who were in the area, along with the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit. Both the Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived on location and assumed control of the search. They were able to confirm that a sunken boat was located. Brewster resources were released from the area without further assistance being needed at this time.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard confirmed the vessel that was found sunk was indeed the “Seahorse”. No information on persons on board was released.

CWN was directed to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office who replied: “This matter remains under active investigation, and our office has no further comment at this time.”

CWN will post further updates as we get them.