Suspect in Truro rape sentenced to 14 1/2 to 16 years in state prison



TRURO – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Judge Michael Cahillane in the Barnstable Superior Court imposed a state prison sentence of not less than 14 ½ years and not more than 16 years for the jury’s conviction of Richard Reynolds on April 30, 2026, for the crime of rape.

In August of 2015, the defendant – 41 years old at the time – worked as a contractor. The defendant was friendly with the victim’s mother. At this time, the defendant brought the 18-year-old victim to the unoccupied home in Turo and raped her. The victim considered the defendant to be an ‘uncle’ figure.

The victim disclosed the facts in February of 2023.

After a six-day jury trial and 5 hours of deliberations a Barnstable County jury convicted the defendant on the single count of rape that was before them.

The case was investigated by Lt. Steven Raneo and other members of the Truro Police Department, the Wellfleet Police Department and the Barnstable Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence, and Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy. District Attorney Galibois would like to express his gratitude to the investigative efforts by the Truro Police

Department and other law enforcement agencies and to the victim for her courage in testifying during the trial. She was believed and her testimony was critical in ensuring that justice was served.