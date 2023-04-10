HYANNIS – At about 4:15 PM Monday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle collision between a SUV and a pickup truck at Bearses Way and Pitchers Way in Hyannis. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Ay the same time officials responded to a motorcycle
accident at Main Street and High School Road. Luckily there were no injuries in that crash either.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
SUV, pickup collide in Hyannis
April 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
