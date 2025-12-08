FALMOUTH – A SUV struck the Xfinity Store at 352 Main Street in Falmouth about 9 AM Monday. There did not appear to be any serious injuries. The store and an adjacent business were evacuated until a building inspector could respond to check the integrity of the structure. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SUV strikes building in Falmouth
December 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
