SUV strikes building in Falmouth

December 8, 2025

FALMOUTH – A SUV struck the Xfinity Store at 352 Main Street in Falmouth about 9 AM Monday. There did not appear to be any serious injuries. The store and an adjacent business were evacuated until a building inspector could respond to check the integrity of the structure. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

