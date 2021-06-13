SUV vs pole in Yarmouth Port





YARMOUTH PORT – On Sunday at about 5:15 PM, an SUV struck a utility pole on Willow Street near the railroad tracks in Yarmout Port. In addition to the pole being snapped a traffic sign was also hit. The driver of the Chevy Equinox was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN