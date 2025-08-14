You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SWAT called to Dennis for alleged shooting suspect

August 14, 2025

BSears Media/CWN

DENNIS – Shortly after 5:00 PM today, the Dennis Police Department, with assistance from the Harwich Police Department and the Barnstable County Regional SWAT Team, arrested an individual who was allegedly involved in a shooting incident. A portion of Great Western Road near Depot Street was temporarily closed during the initial traffic stop. A short time later, a Barnstable County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called in to conduct a ballistics search off Setucket Road.

As of 6:00 PM, the incident has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened.

