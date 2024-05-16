SWAT, crisis negotiation bring peaceful end to situation in Bourne



BOURNE -At approximately 9:35 AM Wednesday, the Bourne Police Department responded to a residential complex at High Meadow Circle for a report of an individual that was causing a disturbance. Due to the nature of the event, the department cannot legally disclose specifics.

In the nature of transparency and due to public interest, we can share the following. During the incident, the individual made comments and took actions which resulted in the determination that assistance from the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team would be beneficial for ensuring a safe and peaceful resolution to the matter. Members of the Bourne Police Department and CCRLEC Crisis Negotiation Team were also able to assist with incident de-escalation. Officers were able to successfully coordinate the individual’s safe transfer to an area hospital where they were able to seek assistance for their particular situation. There were no injuries to the individual or officers as a result of this incident.

While we usually provide more specifics regarding incidents, please understand that certain types of incidents for which police departments respond to are not a public record and Massachusetts General Laws prohibit the disclosure of specifics regarding those incidents by police departments.

The Bourne Police Department would like to acknowledge the exceptional work by those that responded, including members of our department, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, and Bourne Fire Department for their professional response and safe resolution of the incident.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.