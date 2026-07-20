Update: Tech rescue team activated for missing person search in Orleans-further update-man located safe.

ORLEANS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated shortly before 9:30 AM Monday for a missing person search. An elderly man who reportedly suffers from dementia was reported missing. A staging area was set up at the St. Joan of Arc Church on Canal Road.

From Orleans Police: The Orleans Police and Fire Department are actively looking for an Orleans resident, Bruce Peters who left home this morning (Locust Road) at approximately 4:30 AM. Bruce suffers from dementia and currently has a beard and is bald. He is 5’09” weighing approximately 170 pounds. He may be wearing tan pants and a red t-shirt. If you believe that you see Bruce please call 911 and contact the Orleans Police Department.

Update 10:45 AM: Mr. Peters has been located safe. He was evaluated by EMS as a precaution and reunited with his family.