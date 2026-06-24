Updated: Teen airlifted after dirt bike accident in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A teenage dirt bike rider was injured in a crash sometime after 7 PM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to an area along the power lines off Palmer Road and transported the victim to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Massachusetts Environmental Police and Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.

From Sandwich Fire: The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported dirt bike accident on the power lines in the vicinity of Palmer Road in Lakewood Hills.

On arrival units found a 15-year old male wearing a helmet who crashed on his dirt bike sustaining a head injury and was unconscious for a period of time. Sandwich Fire Paramedics immediately requested MedFlight to Sandwich High School for transport.

The male sustained multi-system trauma in the accident and was transported by Sandwich Ambulance to the High School where the patient was transferred to Boston MedFlight who transported the patient to Boston Children’s Hospital. There were no other injuries reported and the accident is under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.