Three ambulances called to traffic crash in Centerville

February 18, 2026

CENTERVILLE – Three ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Centerville shortly after 9 PM Wednesday. The collision happened at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Prince Hinckley Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

