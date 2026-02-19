CENTERVILLE – Three ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Centerville shortly after 9 PM Wednesday. The collision happened at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Prince Hinckley Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three ambulances called to traffic crash in Centerville
February 18, 2026
