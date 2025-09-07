You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three ambulances called to traffic crash in front of Truro Public Safety Facility on Route 6

Three ambulances called to traffic crash in front of Truro Public Safety Facility on Route 6

September 6, 2025

TRURO – A traffic crash was reported shortly before 8 PM Saturday on Route 6 by the Truro Public Safety Facility. Mutual aid ambulances from Provincetown and Wellfleet were called to the scene. Traffic was being detoured between Aldrich Road and South Highland Road. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 