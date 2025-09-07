TRURO – A traffic crash was reported shortly before 8 PM Saturday on Route 6 by the Truro Public Safety Facility. Mutual aid ambulances from Provincetown and Wellfleet were called to the scene. Traffic was being detoured between Aldrich Road and South Highland Road. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three ambulances called to traffic crash in front of Truro Public Safety Facility on Route 6
September 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Regional coalition fighting fishing gear pollution launches group website
- Center for Coastal Studies seeks volunteers for beach cleanups in September and October
- State expands community-based behavioral services for youth via MassHealth
- Action taken by governor to protect vaccine availability in Massachusetts
- States and developer sue the Trump administration for halting work on New England offshore wind farm
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce announces new board members ahead of anniversary event
- Shark activity continuing into the fall months
- Immigration enforcement causing anxiety among Cape families, according to new report
- Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects
- States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding
- Provincetown public restrooms are now all-gender
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes returns for yearly event
- Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball