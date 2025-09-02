YARMOUTH PORT – Three ambulances were called to a traffic crash on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash was reported spread out in the vicinity of Peterson’s Market. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Three ambulances called to traffic crash in Yarmouth
September 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
