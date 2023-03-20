You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three evaluated for apparent carbon monoxide exposure in Mashpee

Three evaluated for apparent carbon monoxide exposure in Mashpee

March 20, 2023

MASHPEE – Three people went to a hospital after apparently being exposed to carbon monoxide. Mashpee Firefighters responded to a Wampanoag Drive residence sometime after 10 AM Monday and confirmed readings of the colorless, odorless potentially lethal gas. A gas inspector was called as part of the investigation to determine the source of the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

