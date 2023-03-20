MASHPEE – Three people went to a hospital after apparently being exposed to carbon monoxide. Mashpee Firefighters responded to a Wampanoag Drive residence sometime after 10 AM Monday and confirmed readings of the colorless, odorless potentially lethal gas. A gas inspector was called as part of the investigation to determine the source of the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Three evaluated for apparent carbon monoxide exposure in Mashpee
March 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
