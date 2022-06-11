You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in Hyannis crash

Three injured in Hyannis crash

June 11, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly after 5:30 PM Saturday afternoon, there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at Spring Street in Hyannis. A Ford Mustang and a Honda Pilot collided. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which slowed traffic in the area.

