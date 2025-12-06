You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in Hyannis rollover crash

Three injured in Hyannis rollover crash

December 6, 2025



HYANNIS – At about 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash at Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis. An Infiniti sedan and Chevy Silverado pickup collided with the pickup rolled over but ended up back on its wheels. 3 poeple were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were major traffic delays until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 