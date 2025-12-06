Three injured in Hyannis rollover crash





HYANNIS – At about 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash at Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis. An Infiniti sedan and Chevy Silverado pickup collided with the pickup rolled over but ended up back on its wheels. 3 poeple were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were major traffic delays until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN