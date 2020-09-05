You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet

Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet

September 5, 2020

WELLFLEET – Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Wellfleet sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by near Lieutenant’s Island Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

