WELLFLEET – Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Wellfleet sometime after 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by near Lieutenant’s Island Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet
September 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
