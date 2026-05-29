Three new officers hit the streets in Barnstable

– From Barnstable Police: On Thursday May 28th, 2026 the Barnstable Police Department swore in 3 new patrol officers who will begin field training on May 29th, 2026. The 3 new officers are lateral transfers from other police departments. Below are brief bios on the 2 new officers.

Nickolas M. Bailey

Officer Nickolas Bailey was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. Upon completion of high school in 2015, he joined the United States Marine Corps. During Officer Bailey’s military service, he served in the Infantry as a Scout Sniper and obtained the rank of Sergeant. After his active-duty service ended in August of 2019, Officer Bailey returned to Savannah, Georgia and joined the Savannah Police Department. Officer Bailey served with the Savannah Police Department until 2021 and during his time there, he served in multiple capacities including patrol officer, SWAT member, and FTO. Officer Bailey left the Savannah Police Department in order to attend the American Military University and obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Upon completion of this degree, Officer Bailey joined the Metro Nashville Police Department in Nashville, Tennessee. During his time with the Metro Nashville Police Department he served as a patrol officer in Metro Nashville’s South Precinct. Officer Bailey has recently moved to the Cape with his wife and children. Officer Bailey will begin his training on the evening shift.

Casey J. Fernandes

Officer Casey Fernandes was raised in South Eastern Massachusetts. He graduated from Rising Tide Charter School in Plymouth in 2018 before continuing his education at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where he studied Criminal Justice.

In 2023, Officer Fernandes joined the Bourne Police Department and completed training as a member of the 75th ROC at the Plymouth Police Academy. Prior to his transfer, he served as a member of the department’s patrol division. Mr. Fernandes currently lives locally with his wife, Morgan. Officer Fernandes will begin his training on the day shift.

Devin E. Norton

Officer Devin Norton is a Cape Cod native and graduated from Bourne High School in 2016. He continued his education after high school at Johnson & Wales University and is currently enrolled at Cape Cod Community College.

Prior to beginning his law enforcement career, Officer Norton gained professional experience in both the culinary industry and the landscaping and tree service fields. In 2025 he was hired by the Sandwich Police Department, where he attended the 1st MPTC East Falmouth Police Academy. Following his graduation from the academy, he was assigned to the patrol division. Officer Norton currently resides with his wife, Stephanie, and their son, Dalton. Officer Norton will begin his training on the Midnight shift.