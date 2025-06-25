Three new police officers sworn in Tuesday at Barnstable Police



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Tuesday June 24th 2025 the Barnstable Police Department swore in 3 new patrol officers who will begin field training on June 25th, 2025. The 3 officers recently graduated from the East Falmouth Municipal Police Academy 1st Recruit Officer Course. Below are brief bios on the 3 new officers.

Kyle DeMello -Officer Kyle DeMello was born and raised in Falmouth, Massachusetts. He attended Falmouth High School, where he was an active member of both the lacrosse and football teams. During his senior year, he was recognized with the team’s John Pena Memorial Award and was named Most Dedicated Player for his commitment and leadership on the football field.

In September 2020, Officer DeMello enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, where he holds a dual Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) in Military Police and Corrections. From June 2023 to March 2024, he was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. He currently serves at the rank of Specialist and remains an active member of the Reserves.

Officer DeMello studied Criminal Justice at Cape Cod Community College and plans to continue his education. Officer DeMello will begin on the Dayshift.

Anthony Chiavaroli – Officer Anthony Chiavaroli was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts and grew up in Abington. He attended Abington High School, where he was a dedicated student-athlete, participating in golf, lacrosse, football, and hockey. During his senior year, he was honored with the Leadership Excellence Award and named captain of the hockey team in recognition of his leadership and commitment.

After high school, Officer Chiavaroli enrolled in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and left the Army in December of 2020. During that same time, he attended Norwich University in Vermont. There, he was an active member of the Maroon and Gold Key Club and the Corps of Cadets ROTC program. He graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Following graduation, Officer Chiavaroli began his professional career as a Security Officer at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He later transferred to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, continuing to develop his skills in safety and security operations. Officer Chiavaroli will be begin on the midnight shift.

Joseph Krochko – Officer Joseph Krochko was born and raised in Pembroke, Massachusetts. During his tenure at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, he distinguished himself as a standout running back for the football team.

After graduating from Archbishop Williams, Officer Krochko continued his education at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. In the spring of 2024, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Forensic Science with minors in Criminal Justice and Chemistry.

After College, he joined Battelle in Norwell, Massachusetts, as a Lab Technician prior to be hiring by the department. Battelle is one of the largest labs in the U.S. and while there he tested for PFAS in water and soil samples. This was part of an effort to improve water quality throughout the U.S. Officer Krochko will begin on the evening shift.