WELLFLEET – Three people were assisted after their vehicle got stuck in rising tide on the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet. Firefighters responded by boat about 10:15 PM Tuesday to the bridge which routinely floods at high tide. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people assisted after vehicle gets stuck on Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet
June 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
