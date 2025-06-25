You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people assisted after vehicle gets stuck on Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet

Three people assisted after vehicle gets stuck on Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet

June 24, 2025

WELLFLEET – Three people were assisted after their vehicle got stuck in rising tide on the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet. Firefighters responded by boat about 10:15 PM Tuesday to the bridge which routinely floods at high tide. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

