Three people evaluated after reported explosion in Dennis Port

May 22, 2024



DENNIS PORT – An explosion was reported at a residential structure in Dennis Port about 7 PM Wednesday. Firefighters were called to area of 70 Depot Street. They were able to determine there was no fire at the location. Three people were evaluated by EMTs with one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. National Grid was called to assess for a possible gas leak that may have triggered the explosion. Streets in the area were blocked off. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called as part of the investigation.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
CWN will bring you further details as we get them

