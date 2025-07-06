You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people evaluated after SUV strikes tree in Yarmouth Port

Three people evaluated after SUV strikes tree in Yarmouth Port

July 5, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – At around 8 PM Saturday, a Chevy SUV struck a tree at Old Church Street and Playground Lane in Yarmouth Port. 3 people were evaluated at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

