Three people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

October 27, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Route 6 sometime before noon Monday. The collision happened eastbound past the Route 149 exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists. Further details were not immediately available.

