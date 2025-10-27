WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated after a traffic crash on Route 6 sometime before noon Monday. The collision happened eastbound past the Route 149 exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
October 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
