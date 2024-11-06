You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured in crash between pickup truck and car in West Barnstable

Three people injured in crash between pickup truck and car in West Barnstable

November 6, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were injured in a crash in Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Burger King in West Barnstable. Ambulances from Barnstable and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 PM Wednesday. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

