YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth shortly after 10:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on West Yarmouth Road near Constance Avenue. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Hyannis ambulances. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Three people injured in traffic crash in Yarmouth
June 24, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth