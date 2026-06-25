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Three people injured in traffic crash in Yarmouth

June 24, 2026

YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth shortly after 10:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on West Yarmouth Road near Constance Avenue. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Hyannis ambulances. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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