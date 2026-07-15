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Multiple people injured, traffic stalled after traffic crash on Route 6 in Harwich

July 15, 2026



HARWICH – Multiple people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Harwich shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. Harwich and Brewster ambulances along with a Provincetown ambulance returning from the hospital along with Chatham and an Orleans ambulances assisted with patient transport. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was reported at s standstill at the crash scene westbound before the Route 124 exit. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

By 11:30 AM, traffic was starting to flow again in the area.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

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