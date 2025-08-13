You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash adds to delays on “alley” section of Route 6

Three-vehicle crash adds to delays on “alley” section of Route 6

August 13, 2025

HARWICH – A three-vehicle rear-end collision added to already heavy traffic on the “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 1:45 PM Wednesday westbound between Route 137 and Route 124. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 