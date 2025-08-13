HARWICH – A three-vehicle rear-end collision added to already heavy traffic on the “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 1:45 PM Wednesday westbound between Route 137 and Route 124. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Three-vehicle crash adds to delays on “alley” section of Route 6
August 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
