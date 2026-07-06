Three-vehicle crash in Harwich sends two people to hospital



HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Harwich sent two people to a hospital. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 28) near Chase Street. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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(Editor’s note this version corrects the town in headline)