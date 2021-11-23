HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic for a time in Hyannis. The crash happened around 3:45 PM on West Main Street near Pitcher’s Way. Two people were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis
November 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
