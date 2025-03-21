You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash temporarily closed section of Scenic Highway in Bourne

Three-vehicle crash temporarily closed section of Scenic Highway in Bourne

March 21, 2025

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) eastbound near the off ramp from Route 3 about 6:20 AM Friday. At least one person as transported to a hospital. The eastbound lanes were closed from Church Lane to the Route 3 ramp. The highway has since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 