BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) eastbound near the off ramp from Route 3 about 6:20 AM Friday. At least one person as transported to a hospital. The eastbound lanes were closed from Church Lane to the Route 3 ramp. The highway has since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Three-vehicle crash temporarily closed section of Scenic Highway in Bourne
March 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
