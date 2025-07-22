You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three vehicles collide at West Barnstable intersection

Three vehicles collide at West Barnstable intersection

July 22, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three vehicle collided in West Barnstable sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened at Route 149 and Ostervile/West Barnstable Road. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills ambulance responded to assist in evaluating victims. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared.

