Thunderstorm warnings bring road flooding, isolated power outages

CAPE COD – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Cape Cod early Thursday morning. Rainfall was the biggest issue with ponding reported on several roads including parts of Route 6 in Yarmouth. Eversource reported only isolated power outages. A possible lightning strike to a home in Wellfleet was reported.

Rainfall reports:

Falmouth, MA: 1.51″

East Falmouth, MA: 1.18″

Marstons Mills, MA: 1.18″

Bourne, MA: 1.01″

Centerville, MA: 1.08″

Chatham, MA: 1.32″

The National Weather Service indicated one damage report:

0745 AM TSTM WND DMG BARNSTABLE 41.70N 70.30W

09/16/2021 BARNSTABLE MA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

TREE DOWN BLOCKING ACCESS ROAD OFF OF OLD STAGE ROAD

RELAYED BY AMATEUR RADIO