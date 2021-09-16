You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Thunderstorm warnings bring road flooding, isolated power outages

Thunderstorm warnings bring road flooding, isolated power outages

September 16, 2021

CAPE COD – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Cape Cod early Thursday morning. Rainfall was the biggest issue with ponding reported on several roads including parts of Route 6 in Yarmouth. Eversource reported only isolated power outages. A possible lightning strike to a home in Wellfleet was reported.
Rainfall reports:
Falmouth, MA: 1.51″
East Falmouth, MA: 1.18″
Marstons Mills, MA: 1.18″
Bourne, MA: 1.01″
Centerville, MA: 1.08″
Chatham, MA: 1.32″

The National Weather Service indicated one damage report:
0745 AM TSTM WND DMG BARNSTABLE 41.70N 70.30W
09/16/2021 BARNSTABLE MA FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

TREE DOWN BLOCKING ACCESS ROAD OFF OF OLD STAGE ROAD
RELAYED BY AMATEUR RADIO

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 