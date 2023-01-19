Tisbury man arrested on warrant for drug charges

OAK BLUFFS – On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, Oak Bluffs Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Antone C. Dias, 41, of Tisbury, related to an ongoing Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force investigation.

The warrant was issued for the charges of Accessory Before the Fact to a Felony (to wit Possession of a Class A Substance, Fentanyl, with the Intent to Distribute) and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

On the afternoon of January 18th, 2023, Oak Bluffs Police, with the assistance of the Tisbury Police, arrested Mr. Dias on the outstanding warrant at his residence in Tisbury.

Mr. Dias was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court. His bail was set at personal recognizance.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.