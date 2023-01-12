Tisbury man facing cocaine, MV charges

OAK BLUFFS – In the month of December 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force began investigating Gabriel Vieira Da Silva, 19, of Tisbury, for distributing cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard.

Oak Bluffs Police were granted multiple search warrants for this investigation which were all executed on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, in the towns of Edgartown and Tisbury. One of the search warrants was executed at Da Silva’s residence on Bumpy Road in Tisbury which yielded approximately 14.8 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. The suspected cocaine was separated in individual plastic baggies which is consistent with how drugs are commonly packaged for distribution.

A 31-year-old male roommate of Da Silva who was present during the search warrant at the Bumpy Road residence was placed under arrest on an active arrest warrant out of the Salem District Court for motor vehicle related offenses.

As a result of this investigation, Gabriel Vieira Da Silva is being charged with Possession of a Class B Substance (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

Da Silva was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court. His bail was set at $1,040.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.