Tisbury Police respond to report of active shooter, determined to be “swatting” call

TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that at approximately 11:30 AM, the Dukes County Regional Communications Center received a call from a worker at a Crisis Hotline stating there was a possible active shooter at a location on Beach Street in Tisbury. The Hotline received a message via an IP address, that a 26-year-old male had just killed his father and was pointing the gun at his mother.

Tisbury Police officers, including the Chief of Police, immediately responded to the area in order to corroborate any of the reports or to stop the threat to the public. Officers started to clear the area of bystanders while tactically approaching the suspected address.

After searching the building, speaking with the occupants, and speaking with witnesses in the surrounding area, the threat was deemed to be fake or a “swatting” call. No one reported hearing any anything that sounded like gunshots or any other commotion. Officers continued to be vigilant in the surrounding area looking for anyone that could be watching their response to the call.

There is no duplicate address for this location and no further information received regarding this incident. The exact address is being withheld due to privacy concerns of the people there.

Unfortunately, these fake calls have become more frequent and happen all over the country. Police Departments must investigate these calls as if they are real until deemed otherwise.