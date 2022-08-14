You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tisbury Police seek person in connection with incident at local marina

August 13, 2022


TISBURY – The Tisbury Police Department needs your help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. This is in regard to an incident at Safe Harbor (Formerly Prime Marina) on Lagoon Pond Road in Vineyard Haven Friday night. If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact the Tisbury Police Department at 508-696-4240 or email Officer Sidoti at [email protected]

