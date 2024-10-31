Tisbury Police seek person of interest in an incident in their town

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking for assistance in identifying the individual riding the bike, in relation to an incident in their town from a few days ago. Call them at 508-696-4240, or email Sergeant Sherman, [email protected], or Officer Medeiros [email protected], if you have any information. Thank you!