Tisbury Police seek person of interest in an incident in their town

October 30, 2024


TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking for assistance in identifying the individual riding the bike, in relation to an incident in their town from a few days ago. Call them at 508-696-4240, or email Sergeant Sherman, [email protected], or Officer Medeiros [email protected], if you have any information. Thank you!

