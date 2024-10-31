TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking for assistance in identifying the individual riding the bike, in relation to an incident in their town from a few days ago. Call them at 508-696-4240, or email Sergeant Sherman, [email protected], or Officer Medeiros [email protected], if you have any information. Thank you!
Tisbury Police seek person of interest in an incident in their town
October 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
