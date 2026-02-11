You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler airlifted from Hyannis with burn injuries

February 11, 2026

HYANNIS – A toddler reportedly suffered burns from hot liquid in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to a Lexington Drive residence around 10:20 AM Tuesday and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to a burn center. Further details were not immediately available.

