HYANNIS – A toddler reportedly suffered burns from hot liquid in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to a Lexington Drive residence around 10:20 AM Tuesday and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to a burn center. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler airlifted from Hyannis with burn injuries
February 11, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
