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Toddler airlifted with leg injury from Sandwich

July 8, 2026

SANDWICH – A toddler with a reported leg injury was airlifted from Sandwich sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The victim was brought to an urgent care who notified paramedics who called for MedFlight. The chopper landed at the old Henry T. Wing School and flew to an off-Cape pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

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