SANDWICH – A toddler with a reported leg injury was airlifted from Sandwich sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The victim was brought to an urgent care who notified paramedics who called for MedFlight. The chopper landed at the old Henry T. Wing School and flew to an off-Cape pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
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Toddler airlifted with leg injury from Sandwich
July 8, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich