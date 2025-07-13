FALMOUTH – A toddler was injured in an accident at the boat launch at Green Pond Marine on Green Harbor Road in Falmouth about 10:45 AM Sunday. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler injured in accident at Falmouth boat ramp
July 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
