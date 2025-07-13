You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler injured in accident at Falmouth boat ramp

Toddler injured in accident at Falmouth boat ramp

July 13, 2025

FALMOUTH – A toddler was injured in an accident at the boat launch at Green Pond Marine on Green Harbor Road in Falmouth about 10:45 AM Sunday. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 