Tragic update: Toddler passes away after being struck by a car in Sandwich

– A toddler was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being struck by a car in Sandwich about 3:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened at a location on the Service Road between Quaker Meetinghouse and Chase Roads. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the incident.

From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Sandwich Police Chief Jason Keene announced that on December 7, 2025, Sandwich Police Department received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle.

At approximately 3:30 PM on December 7, 2025, first responders were dispatched to the area of the Service Road in East Sandwich between Quaker Meeting House Road and Chase Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a 3- year-old child who was injured. The child was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the incident, no further information will be released at this time.

The thoughts of our agencies are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.