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Toddler suffers facial injuries after dog bite in Mashpee

May 23, 2026

MASHPEE – A toddler suffered facial injuries after reportedly being bitten by a dog in Mashpee. Rescuers responded to a residence off Mashpee Neck Road sometime after 8:30 AM Saturday. The victim was transported to Hasbro Childrens Hospital in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.

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