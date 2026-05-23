MASHPEE – A toddler suffered facial injuries after reportedly being bitten by a dog in Mashpee. Rescuers responded to a residence off Mashpee Neck Road sometime after 8:30 AM Saturday. The victim was transported to Hasbro Childrens Hospital in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.
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Toddler suffers facial injuries after dog bite in Mashpee
May 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee