(Updated 8 AM) Live blog – Day 4 of blizzard coverage, the latest: 2 overnight fires

Today is Thursday, February 26th, 2026. Scroll down this article for continuing coverage of the aftermath of the Blizzard of 2026.

8 AM update: Eversource continuing to make slow but steady progress. As of this hour, 53,757 customers are still with out power. Provincetown which was completely out last night now shows 2,100 customers out of 6,000 still without power.

_____

Overnight there were two structure fires. From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire: Centerville, MA, at 12:54 AM the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to 58 Sachem Drive for a reported chimney fire. Upon arrival, crews found fire that had extended into the structure and the incident was immediately upgraded to a reported structure fire.

Firefighters worked in extremely cold temperatures but were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent further extension. All occupants safely evacuated the home prior to our arrival. No injuries were reported.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance and station coverage during the incident. We also extend our appreciation to the Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office for their support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by C-O-MM Fire Department investigators.

_____

About 4:30 AM, Hyannis Fire responded to a Skating Rink Road residence. Crews discovered a chimney fire that had extended into a wall behind a fireplace. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading any further. No injuries were reported.