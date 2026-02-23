You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Town of Falmouth to hold community meeting on proposed new police station

Town of Falmouth to hold community meeting on proposed new police station

February 23, 2026

FALMOUTH – From the town of Falmouth: The Town of Falmouth invites community members to provide input on a preliminary site plan for the new police station proposed to be constructed at 100 Brick Kiln Road. The meeting will be held in person Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Old Silver/Surf Drive Room of the Senior Center located at 780 Main St, Falmouth, MA.

The preliminary site plan is available on the Police Station Advisory Committee page of the Town website (https://www.falmouthma.gov/1522/Police-Station-Advisory-Committee) under the “Related Documents” section or by clicking here.

The Chair of the Police Station Advisory Committee and the project architect will describe the preliminary site plan and the status of the project. Community members and abutters are welcome to ask questions and provide input at this meeting. Comments can also be sent to [email protected].

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 