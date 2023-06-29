Town of Provincetown Begins Transition to Combination Fire Department with 8 Full-Time Hires

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown reports that it is excited to welcome eight new, full-time members of the Provincetown Fire Depa

rtment to enhance fire and EMS coverage in town. The new employees were sworn in by the Town Clerk at the Provincetown Fire Station on June 27, 2023.

Provincetown’s FY2024 budget includes an operating override to cover the costs to begin a transition to a full-time combination Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department. Under this plan, Lower Cape Ambulance Association (LCAA) will continue to provide ambulance services and the Fire Department’s eight new, full-time employees are Firefighter-EMTs and Firefighter-Paramedics, which will enhance fire and EMS coverage in town.

“I am extremely proud to welcome these new members of our fire department, and appreciate Town voters’ support in funding this plan,” said Town Manager Alex B. Morse “I also want to thank the Fire Chief, EMS Coordinator, and other members of Town staff who participated in the planning and hiring process to make this day possible.”

At Provincetown’s 2023 Annual Town Meeting in April, the Town requested that voters support continuing Provincetown’s contract with Lower Cape Ambulance for another three years while also funding the hiring of eight full-time Firefighter-EMT / Firefighter-Paramedic positions. The Proposition 2 ½ override passed with overwhelming support both at Town Meeting and at the Annual Town Election in May.

The Town’s volunteer, on-call firefighters will remain as valued members and leaders in the department, and these new positions will allow for the Town to begin the transition to bring fire and rescue duties under one roof to ensure the continued public health and safety of all who live, work, or visit Provincetown.