Traffic Advisory: Paving Operations on Main Street, Hyannis



HYANNIS – From the Town of Barnstable: On Thursday, July 2, 2026, a contractor working for the Town of Barnstable, RJV Construction Corporation, will be conducting paving operations in the vicinity of 720 Main Street, Hyannis. To facilitate this work, traffic modifications including temporary lane closures with single-lane alternating traffic, or temporary lane narrowing, are anticipated on a portion of Main Street, Hyannis between the West End Rotary and Stevens Street. This work is anticipated to be completed the same day.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to assist motorists as needed. As always, please slow down, follow signage, and use caution when traveling through work zones.

If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at 508-790-6400.