Traffic alert: Annual Pan-Mass Challenge crosses Cape Cod on Sunday



CAPE COD – The annual Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) is this weekend. After arriving Saturday at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, riders will depart for Provincetown early Sunday morning. According to the organization’s website, The PMC’s mission is to raise funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to Dana-Farber. Motorists should expect delays and detours on Sunday across the route from Bourne to Provincetown.