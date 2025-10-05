ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash in Orleans caused travel delays for a time. The crash involving a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Corolla happened sometime after 3 PM Sunday at Main Street and Route 6A. Both drivers were evaluated but declined transport to the hospital. Orleans Police warned of delays as the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Traffic crash at major Orleans intersection causes travel delays
October 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
