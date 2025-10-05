You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash at major Orleans intersection causes travel delays

Traffic crash at major Orleans intersection causes travel delays

October 5, 2025


ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash in Orleans caused travel delays for a time. The crash involving a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Corolla happened sometime after 3 PM Sunday at Main Street and Route 6A. Both drivers were evaluated but declined transport to the hospital. Orleans Police warned of delays as the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photo by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 