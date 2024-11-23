WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound near the weigh station. One of the vehicles went into the woods in the median. The second vehicle and a tree blocked one lane eastbound. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash blocks lane of Route 6 in West Barnstable
November 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
