Traffic crash blocks lane of Route 6 in West Barnstable

November 22, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound near the weigh station. One of the vehicles went into the woods in the median. The second vehicle and a tree blocked one lane eastbound. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

