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Traffic crash causes delays on Route 28 in Bourne

June 19, 2026

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) in Bourne early Friday afternoon. The collision was reported northbound by the Battles dealership shortly after 12:30 PM. At least two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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