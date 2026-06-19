BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) in Bourne early Friday afternoon. The collision was reported northbound by the Battles dealership shortly after 12:30 PM. At least two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Traffic crash causes delays on Route 28 in Bourne
June 19, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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