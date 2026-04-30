YARMOUTH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at mile marker 74 between Willow Street and Union Street just after 9 AM Thursday morning. Vehicles including a dump truck were reportedly involved. Several people were evaluated for possible injuries but all declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
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Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth
April 30, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth