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Traffic crash causes delays on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

April 30, 2026

YARMOUTH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at mile marker 74 between Willow Street and Union Street just after 9 AM Thursday morning. Vehicles including a dump truck were reportedly involved. Several people were evaluated for possible injuries but all declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

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